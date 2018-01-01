This Gorgeous Video Captures The First Sunrise Over Dublin In 2018

How lucky are we to live in a place like this?

Christmas is over and we've said our farewells to 2017 but Dublin remains the same beautiful city it always was.

This fact is evident in this video which was shot this morning by Thomas Fitzgerald. The clip captures the first sunrise over Sandymount Strand of the New Year and it's a sight to behold.

If you're looking for a soothing watch to cure the head from last night then look no further.

Incredible. You can check out some more of Thomas' stellar work by clicking here.

