People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations

While the rest of the world rang in the new year last night, we were doing it in style.

Crowds of people flocked to Dublin's quays to take in the extravagant celebrations as we said goodbye to 2017 in our own unique way.

Events in the capital were even picked up by CNN who tweeted a video from Baile Átha Cliath to its 38.9 million followers.

Dublin, Ireland ushered in 2018 with fireworks, light shows and performers doing aquatic and aerial stunts above water https://t.co/mPgQBq7K6Y pic.twitter.com/WIx66zYlRU — CNN (@CNN) January 1, 2018

The River Liffey lit up as entertainers brought joy to thousands of revellers who headed into town despite the miserable weather.

Comments ranged from calling us 'show offs', which is never a bad thing really, to another which said 'Wow! Extraordinary display of aquatic performers. Awesome New Years show.'

Here's to a happy and safe to 2018 to all!

READ NEXT: Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today