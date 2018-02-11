A Woman Has Been Arrested After A Three-Year-Old Girl Was Hospitalised Yesterday Afternoon

Emergency services were called to a house in south Dublin...

A woman in her 40s has been arrested after a three-year-old girl was hospitalised yesterday afternoon, the Irish Times reports.

Emergency services were called to a house in Shankill at around 4.45pm on Saturday. The girl is currently in an induced coma at Crumlin Children's Hospital. She is reported to be in a stable condition.

The woman is being questioned at a southside Garda station while the house has been sealed off for a technical examination.

