Investigation Launched After Garda Passes Away In Dublin Station

A firearm was recovered at the scene...

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a senior detective was found dead at Ballymun Garda Station yesterday evening. 

RTÉ reports that the man in his 50s was found in his office on Saturday evening and an official firearm was recovered at the scene. 

It is believed that the detective was one of the senior investigators in Regency Hotel murder case involving the death of 34-year-old David Byrne in 2016. 

Foul play is not suspected. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

