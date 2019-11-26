Aer Lingus have launched their Black Friday sale and there are some incredible offers to be had.

Aer Lingus have knocked €100 off a number of return flights to selected routes in North America and there is no shortage of potential destinations for those who wish to avail of the deal.

Customers will have to act quickly if they are to purchase the flights at the discounted cost as the sale only lasts until midnight on December 3.

The destinations from Dublin Airport included in the sale are Connecticut, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Newark, New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Miami and San Francisco.

The starting cost of flying one-way as part of a return journey to each of the above destinations varies between €149 and €178.

There are two routes from Shannon Airport also included in the Black Friday sale - Boston and New York.

The discounted flights range from January 6 until March 22.

There are also several connecting routes to North America if passengers wish to travel further afield as Denver, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Dallas, Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, San Diego, Washington, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baltimore, West Palm Beach and Atlanta are all options for those who are willing to get connecting flights.