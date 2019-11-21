Dublin Airport is trialling a new initiative which will provide private pods and seating to passengers who are flying on their own.

The initiative, called MySpot, will offer those travelling alone a private area with device-charging facilities and a compartment for hand luggage to be securely stored.

Passengers who are travelling alone through the airport can book a MySpot seat or a MySpot pod, both of which will include complimentary tea, coffee or water delivered directly to the passenger.

"We conduct regular surveys throughout the year with our customers and we know that more than 56 per cent of our passengers travel alone," said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

"Solo passengers typically grab a drink and a sandwich and proceed directly to their boarding gate. This group of passengers find it challenging carrying hand luggage and other items such as tea or coffee when travelling alone. The MySpot private seat and pod have been specifically designed to meet the needs of the solo passenger," he added.

The service will be trialled at Gate 103 until mid-December and during this period, passengers will be met at the area by a MySpot staff member and be given the opportunity to reserve a seat from €5 or a pod from €10, depending on availability.

One of a number of projects that are being developed at Dublin Airport as part of The Future Factory initiative, the MySpot pod was designed by Dubliner David O'Coimin and it will provide a sleek area to relax or work for those who choose to avail of it.

If the trial is successful, the MySpot pods and seats will be rolled out at other boarding gates and passengers will be able to pre-book through an online booking system in the same way that Executive Lounges, Fast Track and Platinum Services are currently reserved.