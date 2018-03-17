The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic

We wish it could be Paddy's Day every day.

This would be a lovely way to kick-off the Paddy's Day festivities.

Aer Lingus has launched a sale on flights to the USA to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and they are so cheap that you'll be left with no option other than to go.

The airline is offering flights from Dublin to a number of destinations including New York, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia from €159. While there's fares from €209 to Miami, Chicago, LA and San Francisco from €209.

Here are the full list of flights:

Dublin to New York JFK from €159

Dublin to Newark from €159

Dublin to Hartford from €159

Dublin to Boston from €159

Dublin to Toronto from €159

Dublin to Washington from €159

Dublin to Philadelphia from €159

Dublin to Miami from €209

Dublin to Chicago from €209

Dublin to Los Angeles from €209

Dublin to Seattle from €209

Dublin to San Francisco from €209

Dublin to Orlando from €229

The Fares are valid for travel from April 1st to June 15th 2018 and include taxes, charges and fees butttt, you have to book by April 2nd.



You can find out more information about the sale here.



READ NEXT: Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here