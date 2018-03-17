Dublin

The St. Patrick's Day Aer Lingus Sale Has Started And It's Bloody Fantastic

We wish it could be Paddy's Day every day.

This would be a lovely way to kick-off the Paddy's Day festivities. 

Aer Lingus has launched a sale on flights to the USA to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and they are so cheap that you'll be left with no option other than to go.  

The airline is offering flights from Dublin to a number of destinations including New York, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia from €159. While there's fares from €209 to Miami, Chicago, LA and San Francisco from €209. 

Here are the full list of flights:

  • Dublin to New York JFK from €159
  • Dublin to Newark from €159
  • Dublin to Hartford from €159
  • Dublin to Boston from €159
  • Dublin to Toronto from €159
  • Dublin to Washington from €159
  • Dublin to Philadelphia from €159
  • Dublin to Miami from €209
  • Dublin to Chicago from €209
  • Dublin to Los Angeles from €209
  • Dublin to Seattle from €209
  • Dublin to San Francisco from €209
  • Dublin to Orlando from €229

The Fares are valid for travel from April 1st to June 15th 2018 and include taxes, charges and fees butttt, you have to book by April 2nd. 

You can find out more information about the sale here

READ NEXT: Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

