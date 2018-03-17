Here's A List Of All The Dublin St. Patrick's Day Parades Today

Ah, sure it would be rude not to go for the look.

AA Roadwatch has released a full list of all the Dublin Paddy's Day parades on Saturday and it is so helpful.

Some start early and some start late but either way, if you want to catch at least one parade, there is so much choice.

We're not going to lie, if you're reading this now and it's brand new information to you, like us, you've missed the Swords parade that kicked off at 11am.

However, the majority of them kick off NOW or at 2/3pm so you still have a chance to catch a glimpse.

You can find the full list of parades on the AA Roadwatch website where they give the ins and outs of how the day will set up in your area.

But here's a simplistic and broken down list of times that parades will kick off in Dublin:

Tallaght village - 1.30pm (with arts festival from 2.30-5.30 at IT Tallaght)

Clondalkin - 2pm (with festival from 2.30pm in the village - road closure details available on the Clondalkin St Patrick's Day Festival Facebook page)

Rush - 1pm

Lusk - 1.30pm

Balbriggan - 2pm

Blanch - 3pm

Skerries - 3pm

Stepaside - 12pm

Blackrock - 12pm

Ashbourne - 2pm

Leixlip - 1pm

Newbridge - 12pm

Clane - 3pm

Bray - 2pm

Greystones - 12pm



