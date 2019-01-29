Dublin

PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnb's In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It

A lot of effort has gone into this and it's a real eye opener. One person earns nearly €7,000 a day.

Airbnb Dublin 2

It's amazing to see the amount of Airbnb's that now suffocate Dublin.

A group called 'WhereBnb' have put together this infographic map and the whole of Dublin City is covered.

The yellow represents the location of an Airbnb and you can't actually see anything else on the map in some places.

A lot of effort has gone into this and it's a real eye opener.

One person earns over €6,000 a day between their '44' different Airbnbs.

Airbnb Dublin 1

€6,000... a day.

That's, and I only got a C3 in Pass Maths, a maximum of €42,000 a week, €168,000 a month or €2,184,000 for the year if they were to fill the rooms every day which is a high possibility.

Airbnb Dublin 3

Landlords in Dublin are now facing a ban on Airbnbs after it was found that more than 3,000 homes in the capital are available for short-term lets with 1,200 available for long term.

Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy is planning to stop landlords from putting rental properties on the site in order to crack down on 'Home-sharing'.

“Home-sharing, when it works, means a family going on holiday can let out their entire home and help pay for that holiday,” Murphy said according to The Times.

“What we don’t want is people removing long-term lets from the market and getting an unfair advantage in an unregulated short-term letting market when we have a housing crisis and severe pressures, particularly in urban areas.”

READ NEXT:This Northside Dublin Suburb Is The Subject Of A Controversial Dutch Documentary

Dublin Airbnbs Airbnbs Ireland Dublin Housing dublin renting Airbnbs In Dublin Airbnb, Dublin Airbnb Dublin Map
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnb's In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnb's In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street Is In Place Ahead Of Its Big Unveiling
PICS: The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street Is In Place Ahead Of Its Big Unveiling
Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer
Stereophonics Have Confirmed A Dublin Gig In A Great Location This Summer
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin
News

Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
Pics

PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group