All Phoenix Park gates except one will reopen tomorrow

By James Fenton

July 9, 2020 at 5:05pm

The Office of Public Works has confirmed that all Phoenix Park perimeter gates will reopen tomorrow with the exception of Knockmaroon Gate.

All of the motorist entrances at the Phoenix Park have been closed since March due to coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of the Castleknock and Parkgate Street entrances. From tomorrow, the majority will reopen after the OPW issued a statement this afternoon.

It says: 'The Office of Public Works (OPW) today announced the reopening of all of the perimeter gates to the Phoenix Park, with the exception of Knockmaroon Gate, with effect from Friday 10 July 2020. Works are presently being carried out on Knockmaroon Gate and it will reopen once these works are completed.

'The OPW is encouraging all drivers using the Park to be mindful of the revised parking restrictions and to be respectful to all pedestrians and cyclists. These measures will be kept under review by OPW, An Garda Síochána and other key stakeholders.'

Last month, it was reported that the OPW had decided against reopening the gates and that they would remain closed until further notice.

(header pic: @OPWIreland)

