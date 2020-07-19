Iconic Drury St flower shop Appassionata Flowers is closing permanently

'Now we must say goodbye to this part of our world in blooms.'
More dismal news for Irish business this morning as its announced that Appassionata Flowers will not open again on Drury St.
Ruth Monaghan, co-owner of the much-loved flower shop and design studio took to Instagram today to share the update, writing:
'Our studio or 2nd home & our Clarendon Street siopa will now sadly stay closed & our amazingly talented flower teams in both will fly free from Appassionata....
'And Ultan & myself will miss our flower family so especially our daily friendships there full of laughter and fun during our blooming rollercoaster ride through each year.'
APPASSIONATA FLOWERS NEWS FLASH... Oh flower friends, we would like to update you about our current working situation as our flower world has changed completely over the last 4 months… Our studio or 2nd home & our Clarendon Street siopa will now sadly stay closed & our amazingly talented flower teams in both will fly free from Appassionata....and Ultan & myself will miss our flower family so especially our daily friendships there full of laughter and fun during our blooming rollercoaster ride through each year. It has been an honour and privilege to create flowers for you, for your events, your personal occasions but like all good things, some things have to come to an end. We would like to thank you for all of your flower love and support over the last 15 years – it has meant so much to us. We have so enjoyed having such brilliant places, events, occasions to create design led flowers for but now we must say goodbye to this part of our world in blooms. Little did we think in this photo at our first space in 2004, that we would get to make so many people smile with what we could do. BUT our gorgeous Cornelscourt siopa is thriving and our lovely team there can help you with bouquets, plants and bunches for collection – the number there is 01 6112444 or you can email [email protected] - our delivery service is also closed. We hope to see you soon again & a million thanks for all your flower love – We will also keep here going & filled with all things flowers to brighten your day each day. Lots of love, Ruth & Ultan X
Appassionata Flowers was first opened in 2004, and its busy design studio provided some of the most creative and beautiful bouquets to the Drury St. shop. Over the years Appassionata Flowers supplied flowers for everything from huge corporate events and top tier hotels all the way to small personal bunches on the shop floor.
The silver lining - Ruth noted in her post that the Cornelscourt branch of Appassionata is 'thriving', so you can scoot out that direction if you're looking your flower fix.
