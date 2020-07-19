Iconic Drury St flower shop Appassionata Flowers is closing permanently

'Now we must say goodbye to this part of our world in blooms.'

More dismal news for Irish business this morning as its announced that Appassionata Flowers will not open again on Drury St.

Ruth Monaghan, co-owner of the much-loved flower shop and design studio took to Instagram today to share the update, writing:

'Our studio or 2nd home & our Clarendon Street siopa will now sadly stay closed & our amazingly talented flower teams in both will fly free from Appassionata....

'And Ultan & myself will miss our flower family so especially our daily friendships there full of laughter and fun during our blooming rollercoaster ride through each year.'

Appassionata Flowers was first opened in 2004, and its busy design studio provided some of the most creative and beautiful bouquets to the Drury St. shop. Over the years Appassionata Flowers supplied flowers for everything from huge corporate events and top tier hotels all the way to small personal bunches on the shop floor.

The silver lining - Ruth noted in her post that the Cornelscourt branch of Appassionata is 'thriving', so you can scoot out that direction if you're looking your flower fix.

Read next: The incredibly honest story behind this Dublin butchers is a timely reminder to support Irish business