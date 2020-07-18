The incredibly honest story behind this Dublin butchers is a timely reminder to support Irish business

The people behind The Village Butcher in Ranelagh have shared their emotional story as they close their doors for the last time in their current location.

While this is ultimately a positive story (the Village Butcher will be reopening in a new location in Ranelagh), it hammers home the pain that so many small business owners are going through as they say goodbye to restaurants, shops, and bars that have become such a crucial part of their family lives.

In a series of tweets, the couple behind the much-loved butchers shared that the conversations over the counter in the shop got them through some of life's most difficult moments, including a miscarriage, fertility issues, and a cancer diagnosis in the family:

They wrote: "You helped us heal and you helped us grow. You made us part of your community, you have shared your life with us over the counter.And we are eternally grateful. So many emotions as we close up at 6pm. But I am always positive about the future and moving forward and I look forward to the next chapter in our new store and sharing those moments with you."

The full thread can be read here

The story is a timely reminder to support Irish business whenever you can. It's been uplifting to drive through Ranelagh and see the queues outside this butcher's over the last few weeks as people line up to support them.

We wish the Village Butcher all the very best and look forward to visiting them in their new location soon.

Lead image via Twitter/The Village Butcher Ranelagh