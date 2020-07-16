With the news last night that face masks will become mandatory in shops and other indoor places, many people will be wondering where to buy face masks in Dublin.

One thing I've noticed is that there isn't that much information on where to buy face masks in Dublin now that they are suddenly so important to our everyday lives. Sure, plenty of pharmacies are selling them but I only know that from going in and asking or seeing them advertised in the window as I pass.

With that in mind, I've compiled a list of places of where to buy face masks in Dublin that can be washed after every use. There's bound to be plenty more that I've missed around city so if there are any that you've come across, be sure to get in touch.

Where to buy face masks in Dublin?

Terenure Office Supplies

The local favourite is selling packets of five reusable cotton face masks for €11.40, meaning you should always have one on the go if others are in the wash. Many other stationery stores around the city are also selling them so it's worth popping into you local to see what's on offer.

Kilkenny Shop

The Kilkenny Shop on Nassau Street has plenty of cotton face coverings and you can browse them via this link.

April and the Bear

Located just off the main Rathmines Road, April and the Bear are selling masks by We Make Good, who produce cotton 3-layer face masks that are made in Ireland by women from a refugee background. They cost €16 and are available in navy, black and grey. There's also an opportunity to buy one and donate one to an individual in direct provision, organised in partnership with Irish Refugee Council.

Camden Clothing

The Camden Street printing and embroidery specialists have a range of face masks on offer, with brandable opportunities if you're looking to kit out your staff. You can find out more here.

Health Matters

Health Matters are selling reusable cotton masks for under a fiver. You can find them on Grafton Street as well as in Crumlin, Clondalkin, Citywest and Bray. More information can be found here.

B Cool! The Gadget Store

Be cool with B Cool! The Gadget Store. The shop is selling some pretty nifty numbers like the one seen below. You can pick yours up in the Jervis Shopping Centre or in Dundrum Town Centre.

Foley's Chemist - Parnell Street

If you're passing through the north inner city, Foley's Chemist on Parnell Street will have you sorted for €6.50. In fact, as mentioned above, you'll find that most chemists and pharmacies have plenty of face masks in stock so it's worth calling in before your next shopping trip.

Also, if you'd prefer to take your chances by buying one online, plenty of Irish companies have now pivoted to producing face masks. We've previously compiled a list of these and you can view it here.

I hope this list of where to buy face masks in Dublin has been of some assistance. This is all new to everyone so, as I've stated, be sure to get in touch if there are any places I've missed. Stay safe out there!

(header pic: B Cool! The Gadget Store)

