Seven Irish brands that have pivoted to producing face masks

By Lynda Keogh

May 30, 2020 at 4:26pm

As we move into the next phase of the Covid-19 roadmap, the government has suggested that face-coverings should be used in situations where maintaining two metres social distancing is difficult.

As we all continue to respect the social distancing practices that have now become the norm, it is important to look at any other steps we can take to help protect ourselves and others around us.

These seven Irish brands have had to re-think their business strategies and are helping us help each other by producing reusable and Irish-made face masks..

Bebhinn

Bébhínn McGrath is from Waterford and has always had an affinity towards Irish made and sourced materials. McGrath's label (also Bebhinn) promotes slow and timeless fashion, sustainable materials and well-constructed garments. Each mask is hand-made by Beibhinn and her mom. Keep an eye on her website for re-stocks.

Handmade By Hexe

This company sells hand-made 100% cotton face masks, and they come in cute prints too. With sizes for adults, teens and children - the whole family can be matching. Prices start at an affordable €11.

View this post on Instagram

Monochrome Meadow 😷🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤 This fabric is now ‼️BACK‼️🔙in stock...and disappearing even faster😱. No wonder when you look at this mesmerising pattern🤩 . . To view our collection follow the link in BIO 🔝🔝🔝 ✅ Reusable ♻️ ✅ Washable 🧺🌀 ✅ Handcrafted with top quality 100% cotton in beautiful prints for all ages🔝🌈 ✅ With pocket for a filter, side panels for close sealed fit around your face and elastic for comfortable wearing 😷 ✅ Available in 3 sizes: 1️⃣ Adult - one size 2️⃣ Teen - 13-18yo 3️⃣ Child - 8-12yo . . 1️⃣0️⃣ % automatic discount applied at checkout when you buy 4 or more masks. . 💝By buying our fabric masks you help us provide masks for the Frontliners across All Ireland as part of sales is donated to buy fabric and supplies for the Masks 4 All Ireland Project💌 . Thank you for your support 😷💞 . #handmadebyhexe #facemasks #clothmasks #facecoverings #facemasksireland #facemaskireland #fabricmasks #coveryourface #notocovid19 #staysafe #wearamask #handmademasks 😷 #handcrafted #madewithlove #handmadewithlove💖 #affordablemasks #reusablemasks #handmademasksforsale #handmadeinireland #madeinwestmeath

A post shared by 💖Handmade by Hexe💝 (@handmadebyhexe) on

The Irish Linen House

This is a family-run company based in Smithfield, which usually focusses on homeware has pivoted at this uncertain time and has created face marks using 100% sustainable Irish linen. The Irish Linen House's website explains "linen is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-allergenic making it suitable for sensitive skin". Their masks can be hand washed or popped in the washing machine, and are just €16.

View this post on Instagram

Like many, we have temporarily closed our doors in Smithfield due to Covid-19. This is a very scary and uncertain time for everyone, but at the same time, seeing the country come together has warmed our hearts and made us very proud. We too have been wondering what we could do to help, even in a very small way. ⁣ ⁣ We have heard about the shortage of face masks available to workers and the public. A neighbour of ours works in a pharmacy where they have no PPE so she reached out and asked if we could make linen masks for her team. Since then, we have spent some time using our linen to make protective face masks. ⁣ ⁣ Our masks are made from sustainable 100% Irish linen, but they are not medical grade masks. They will act as a barrier to help prevent you touching your face, as well as catching droplets from any coughs and sneezes. Linen is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-allergenic. It is also breathable and regulates body temperature, wicking away moisture from perspiration. These masks can be reused as they are washable by machine or hand, and they can be boiled. ⁣ ⁣ We have taken on making these masks in order to help with the shortage of masks available to workers and members of the public who do have to leave their homes. The masks are €16.00 each on our website www.irishlinenhouse.com with free shipping – this price covers the cost of material and the making of the masks. ⁣ ⁣ We have donated two batches to two Dublin hospitals for their staff following a special request. If you are in need of big quantities of masks for your staff, please do get in touch – we want to help. ⁣ ⁣ Stay safe and take care.

A post shared by Irish Linen House (@irishlinenhouse) on

Face It

Face It is a new brand from the people behind Ireland's Eye Knitwear. The brand's tag line is "Let's mask up and Face It together" which is indicative of that true Irish community spirit of coming together for the greater good.

Natalie B. Coleman

Designer and fashion lecturer Natalie has dressed the likes of Vogue Williams (babe) and Andrea Horan (we Stan) These face masks make a statement and are definitely a functional fashion piece, and we are here for it. These are limited edition though - so be quick.

View this post on Instagram

Limited edition printed Face Barrier Mask now up for pre-order, link to buy in the bio at the top of the page 💕 This is reusable and washable, made in 100% organic jersey cotton and one size fits all. As well as looking fabulous and protecting yourself and others, a share of profits will go to Women's Aid, Dublin These barrier masks are made with 2 layers in 100% organic cotton jersey 180grm - reusable masks. Each mask comes with care instructions. When this edition of 3 prints sells out we will release another three limited edition prints. Ready for delivery on the 30th May This device is a GPSD product under Directive 2001/95/EC on General Product Safety Directive (GPSD) Masks manufactured follow CITEVE and AFNOR requirements.

A post shared by NATALIEBCOLEMAN (@nataliebcoleman) on

Face Masks for Hospice

Handmade in Waterford, these face masks are reusable, made of 100% cotton and are also machine washable. 100% of the proceeds from every sale are donated directly to the Irish Hospice Foundation - which we think is just fantastic. These are all made by hospice volunteer Mary of The Owl One.

Helen Steele 

Helen Steele is a well-known Irish designer and is a master of both colour and print. Steele brings an eclectic element to re-usable face masks. These masks are €25, and are made of eco cotton silk and can be ordered directly via Helen's Instagram account.

 

Such a great initiative (and pivot) by these Irish companies during this uncertain time, and a great way to support local businesses.

Lead Image via instagram.com/nataliebcoleman

