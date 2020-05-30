Seven Irish brands that have pivoted to producing face masks

As we move into the next phase of the Covid-19 roadmap, the government has suggested that face-coverings should be used in situations where maintaining two metres social distancing is difficult.

As we all continue to respect the social distancing practices that have now become the norm, it is important to look at any other steps we can take to help protect ourselves and others around us.

These seven Irish brands have had to re-think their business strategies and are helping us help each other by producing reusable and Irish-made face masks..

Bébhínn McGrath is from Waterford and has always had an affinity towards Irish made and sourced materials. McGrath's label (also Bebhinn) promotes slow and timeless fashion, sustainable materials and well-constructed garments. Each mask is hand-made by Beibhinn and her mom. Keep an eye on her website for re-stocks.

This company sells hand-made 100% cotton face masks, and they come in cute prints too. With sizes for adults, teens and children - the whole family can be matching. Prices start at an affordable €11.

This is a family-run company based in Smithfield, which usually focusses on homeware has pivoted at this uncertain time and has created face marks using 100% sustainable Irish linen. The Irish Linen House's website explains "linen is naturally anti-bacterial and anti-allergenic making it suitable for sensitive skin". Their masks can be hand washed or popped in the washing machine, and are just €16.

Face It is a new brand from the people behind Ireland's Eye Knitwear. The brand's tag line is "Let's mask up and Face It together" which is indicative of that true Irish community spirit of coming together for the greater good.

Designer and fashion lecturer Natalie has dressed the likes of Vogue Williams (babe) and Andrea Horan (we Stan) These face masks make a statement and are definitely a functional fashion piece, and we are here for it. These are limited edition though - so be quick.

Handmade in Waterford, these face masks are reusable, made of 100% cotton and are also machine washable. 100% of the proceeds from every sale are donated directly to the Irish Hospice Foundation - which we think is just fantastic. These are all made by hospice volunteer Mary of The Owl One.

Helen Steele is a well-known Irish designer and is a master of both colour and print. Steele brings an eclectic element to re-usable face masks. These masks are €25, and are made of eco cotton silk and can be ordered directly via Helen's Instagram account.

Such a great initiative (and pivot) by these Irish companies during this uncertain time, and a great way to support local businesses.

Lead Image via instagram.com/nataliebcoleman