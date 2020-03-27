Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Applause for frontline heroes unites the country

By Sarah Finnan

March 27, 2020 at 9:34am

Share:

Irish people showed their sincere appreciation to the country's frontline heroes last night, uniting at 8pm to show their solidarity and applaud the trojan work being done to combat Covid-19.

Yesterday the Dail agreed to a nationwide moment of applause for the country's frontline heroes.

The proposal, brought forward by Brid Smith TD, saw the Dail stop at 8pm to applaud all those who are working tirelessly in the fight against Covid-19.

People all across Dublin, and indeed the whole country, took to their balconies, front doors and windows to make their appreciation heard. Many described the sound of applause ringing out as "heartening", adding that it was a unifying experience.

People have been posting videos online to show not only that there is strength in numbers, but that we can come together while  staying apart.

TDs in the Dail chamber also partook in the applause, interrupting an emergency debate regarding coronavirus legislation. Only 22 TDs were present in the Dail chamber in keeping with the social distancing measures put in place.

Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning tweeted to say:

"Last night we stood to applaud our incredible frontline workers. To help further we will: pay student nurses, secure PPE (arriving Sunday), hire more staff, open more beds, follow public health advice. In this together."

READ NEXT: These social distancing guidelines are appearing in parks around Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

A handy guide to buying cruelty-free Irish products

30 movies on Disney+ the whole family will enjoy

These social distancing guidelines are appearing in parks around Dublin

How to make your own homemade bread

You may also love

The full transcript of Conor McGregor's impassioned Covid-19 plea

Powerful video of Dublin's empty streets highlights importance of social distancing

Reports of Dublin pubs opening on Saturday night slammed by Gardai

Hilarious video emerges of bingo game at block of Dublin flats

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy