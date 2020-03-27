Applause for frontline heroes unites the country

Irish people showed their sincere appreciation to the country's frontline heroes last night, uniting at 8pm to show their solidarity and applaud the trojan work being done to combat Covid-19.

Yesterday the Dail agreed to a nationwide moment of applause for the country's frontline heroes.

The proposal, brought forward by Brid Smith TD, saw the Dail stop at 8pm to applaud all those who are working tirelessly in the fight against Covid-19.

People all across Dublin, and indeed the whole country, took to their balconies, front doors and windows to make their appreciation heard. Many described the sound of applause ringing out as "heartening", adding that it was a unifying experience.

People have been posting videos online to show not only that there is strength in numbers, but that we can come together while staying apart.

The Rushe Fitness ladies showing their appreciation for our frontline heros 😃#clapforourcarers #hseheros https://t.co/IWrQzUR6xb — Emmet Rushe (@rushefitness) March 26, 2020

Clapping all the HSE doctors & nurses & frontline workers in the medical profession in all capacities this evening. Lots of neighbours out cheering and clapping, 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 slightly surreal experience! #clapforourcarers #CoronaIreland #hseheroes pic.twitter.com/HMtGKbu7ix — Warren Farrell (@WarrenJJF) March 26, 2020

👏 for my incredible wife on the front line every day #proud #clapforourcarers#HSEHeros — Vinny O'Faolain (@VinnyOF) March 26, 2020

From our Central Traffic Control, guiding our network, thank you to our #hseheros guarding our nation's health. pic.twitter.com/DHnUP4c2xc — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 26, 2020

TDs in the Dail chamber also partook in the applause, interrupting an emergency debate regarding coronavirus legislation. Only 22 TDs were present in the Dail chamber in keeping with the social distancing measures put in place.

Standing with my colleagues from across the Dáil tonight to applaud the men and women of our health service and everyone else who is working in essential areas like. #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/9S7jaAjTs8 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 26, 2020

Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning tweeted to say:

"Last night we stood to applaud our incredible frontline workers. To help further we will: pay student nurses, secure PPE (arriving Sunday), hire more staff, open more beds, follow public health advice. In this together."

