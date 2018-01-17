Dublin

Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre

Plans include a new hotel and an outdoor stage...

An Bórd Pleanála has given its approval for a regeneration project on Francis Street in the Liberties are of the city centre, the Irish Times is reporting. 

The €25 million project is being promoted by Anthony Byrne, the founder of the Tivoli Theatre. It will cover an area of 10,000 sq m and will consist of  a 260-bedroom aparthotel, restaurant, a gymnasium, a shop and a cultural theatre and performance arts venue.

A new stage area will host theatrical and cinematic performances, similar to Meeting House Square in Temple Bar. 

Damian Meehan of Douglas Wallace Architects, the company behind the new project, said that their approach had "centred on the creation of a new urban hub that would anchor the development and also act as a catalyst for change on Francis Street, a forgotten gem in the historic heart of Dublin."

Francis Street already houses the Tivoli Theatre as well as bars such as Drop Dead Twice and The Jug

(images: Douglas Wallace Architects)

