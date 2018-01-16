A Unique New Way Of Apartment Living Is Coming To Dublin In March

Trying to find somewhere decent to live in Dublin right now is harder than going into Penneys and not buying anything. Not just hard, it's near impossible.

So the news that a new "curated community living residence" (real speak: an apartment building where you actually know your neighbours) is coming to Dublin in March could be of interest to quite a lot of apartment seekers in the city.

Bringing a little flavour of NYC and global co-living to Ireland, node Dublin is the very first thoughtfully designed community apartment building Ireland and is due in to open in Fitzwilliam Square in just two months.

So, what exactly is the suss with node?

Node was established with a mission to "help creatives, entrepreneurs and professionals enjoy a more authentic and higher quality shared-living experience" and node has already opened in some of the most creative and vibrant cities in the world including Brooklyn, New York and London.

Co-living is a concept of community living where residents live in their own apartments, but community life is shared through communal areas and connecting with one another.

At its core, node’s global co-living concept is designed to bring a diverse group of creative, locally and globally-minded people together.

Node’s locally appointed Community Curator will help to facilitate that process by meeting prospective residents, helping to match them with suitable roommates (if needed) and connecting them with other residents in the local and global node network.

Node’s mission is to help residents get involved in local neighbourhood life, plugging them into different activities of interest such as the local arts scene, supporting local businesses, volunteering with charities and organising residents’ social events. Kinda like student accommodation but way fancier.

Dublin's node building is on Fitzwilliam Square and has boutique apartments consisting of two and three bedrooms

This boutique designed apartments with smart home devices, a retro-style SMEG fridge and mid-century furniture for residents to live in quality surroundings.

Utilities will be bundled and super high speed Wi-Fi is included and ready on move in.

There's a communal lounge and stunning rooftop terrace, with a design inspired by a traditional Irish pub or library, makes it the perfect place for residents to work from home or socialise together.

Node says that "this is a residence that goes above and beyond expectations for a rental apartment, where you can move in with just a suitcase, avoid administrative hassles, furniture worries and instantly become part of a vibrant community."

No hassle? That sounds right up our street.

Now for the most important part... What kinda prices are we talking here?

Rents range between €1,200 and €1,500 a month per bedroom, depending on whether you're in a two- or three-bedroom apartment, so it's on the slightly upper end of the scale.

There’s a minimum requirement to sign up to six months’ lease and rent includes all bills, amenities and community perks too.

Commenting on the Dublin opening, co-founder and CEO Anil Khera said, “Our communities are comprised of smart creatives who are shaping the world we live in and who live globally mobile lives. We feel Dublin is a perfect city for node given its openness, creative and entrepreneurial heart and we are very excited for what is possible here in the long-term.”

Interested residents can become founding members of the Dublin community and can apply online on the website www.node-living.com.

Could you see yourself living here?

