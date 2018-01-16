The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu

We've got great news for Dublin's cocktail fiends as The Exchequer in the city has just announced a brand new cocktail menu to go with its fresh new makeover.

The new look is to celebrate the bar's eight years on Exchequer Street where it has become a favourite of Dublin's cocktail connoisseurs. The Exchequer's Anthony O'Brien told Lovin Dublin the thinking behind the new look, saying:

'With a focus on muted greens and greys to dramatically showcase pops of colour and light features, the new look makes for the perfect urbanite drinking hotspot, offering a sophisticated but relaxed atmosphere for punters.'

The new cocktail menu includes The Black Pearl, which is expected to be a popular one as 2018 is set to be 'year of rum'. It contains Kraken spiced rum, chargrilled pineapple, fresh lime and activated charcoal to create the unique colour.

As well as that, customers can try Call Girl, AKA 'the new Cosmopolitan' which is made up of Skyy Vodka, lemon, pomegranate, hibiscus, cardamom tincture and whites.

Throw in all the old favourites and some delightful new Dublin-centric artwork and you've got the makings of a quality night out.

