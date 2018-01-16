Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 17 06 06
Dublin

The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu

'Offering a sophisticated but relaxed atmosphere for punters...'

We've got great news for Dublin's cocktail fiends as The Exchequer in the city has just announced a brand new cocktail menu to go with its fresh new makeover. 

The new look is to celebrate the bar's eight years on Exchequer Street where it has become a favourite of Dublin's cocktail connoisseurs. The Exchequer's Anthony O'Brien told Lovin Dublin the thinking behind the new look, saying:

'With a focus on muted greens and greys to dramatically showcase pops of colour and light features, the new look makes for the perfect urbanite drinking hotspot, offering a sophisticated but relaxed atmosphere for punters.'

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 47 48
Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 48 44

The new cocktail menu includes The Black Pearl, which is expected to be a popular one as 2018 is set to be 'year of rum'. It contains Kraken spiced rum, chargrilled pineapple, fresh lime and activated charcoal to create the unique colour.

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 51 17

As well as that, customers can try Call Girl, AKA 'the new Cosmopolitan' which is made up of Skyy Vodka, lemon, pomegranate, hibiscus, cardamom tincture and whites.

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 53 18

Throw in all the old favourites and some delightful new Dublin-centric artwork and you've got the makings of a quality night out. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 55 29
Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 16 56 31

READ NEXT: A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu
The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu
Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night
Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night
A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street
A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
New Dublin Bus Route Has Answered The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
New Dublin Bus Route Has Answered The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
The Sugar Club Will Be Screening The Brilliant Oasis Documentary Later This Month
The Sugar Club Will Be Screening The Brilliant Oasis Documentary Later This Month
Dublin Mother Issues Serious Warning About The Contraceptive Pill After Daughter's Death
Dublin Mother Issues Serious Warning About The Contraceptive Pill After Daughter's Death
Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside
Gardaí Search For Man After 'Random Assault' Of Woman On Southside
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin