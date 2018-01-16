Dublin

A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street

It'll be some view from the top...

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 09 05 05

A new-six storey hotel is set to take over the premises of Mr. Simm's Olde Sweet Shoppe On Dame Street. 

According to Fora.ie, the popular store will move north of the Liffey to the Ilac Centre. A notice on the store's window reads: 

'Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will have to close down our Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe.

'Good news is we are moving to Ilac Shopping Centre. Thank you to all our loyal customers for the support throughout the years.'

Screen Shot 2018 01 16 At 09 05 05

(pic: Dublin City Council)

There will be a new glazed structure atop the building which will contain hotel bedrooms, as depicted in the above picture.  

The new hotel is set to contain a bar and restaurant as well as 39 bedrooms over five floors. 

(header image: Dublin City Council)

