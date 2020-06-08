Are playgrounds open? All you need to know as Dublin areas take different approaches

"Are playgrounds open?" is the question on the lips of many a parent in Dublin today as Ireland enters phase 2 of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Under the provisions of phase 2, playgrounds are allowed to open but Dublin City Council stated over the weekend that "pending further clarification, Dublin City Council will not be re-opening any playgrounds from Monday 8 June."

However, other Dublin councils have said that playgrounds will be reopening this week with restrictions in place. Here's what you need to know...

Are playgrounds open in my area?

Fingal County Council has issued a statement which says: 'We are currently working on a plan that will allow for a phased reopening of playgrounds in line with guidance and subject to the assessment and inspection of all equipment at each location.

'Parents and guardians of children using the playgrounds will be expected to supervise their children in line with existing physical distancing and hygiene guidelines.'

Fingal County Council are working on a plan allowing for phased reopening of playgrounds in line with guidance and subject to assessment and inspection of all equipment at each location.



Read more at https://t.co/MJiHeYmua9 pic.twitter.com/uAXxumDt1o — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) June 6, 2020

As for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, their statement reads: 'Playgrounds in all dlr Parks will be reopening over the course of the week commencing 8 June but only after a period of assessment and inspection checks on all equipment.

'Parents and guardians of children using the playgrounds will be expected to supervise their children in line with existing physical distancing and hygiene guidelines.'

Following Phase 2 Reopening, our Parks playgrounds will be reopening during next week pending assessments & our Libraries will be offering a new Contact & Collect service.



More information on these developments & other public realm initiatives see here: https://t.co/Jm2DesILk1 pic.twitter.com/mgE5lB9XZG — dlrcc (@dlrcc) June 6, 2020

So, if you live in an area governed by in Fingal or Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, that should answer the question "are playgrounds open near me?" and you should be able to take your little ones to the playground this week as long as you provide supervision.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.