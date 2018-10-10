Dublin

Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity

'We need your help to help the homeless'

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan will be raising money for homeless charity Focus Ireland on Friday night in a great way.

The actor announced he’ll be sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin with five others in order to raise awareness for the charity.

He’s fundraising for the great cause as part of Shine A Light Night 2018, which aims to raise money in aid of people all over the country who are experiencing homelessness.

Barry tweeted, ‘Me & 5 other people be sleeping out on cardboard boxes FRIDAY NIGHT and we need your help! Any donations small or large would mean so much. We need your help to help the homeless.’

It was just announced in the Budget 2019 that €1.83 billion would be set aside for housing, which also aims to help tackle the growing issue and meet emergency accommodation needs. Recent figures show there are currently almost 10,000 homeless people in Ireland.

Writing on his official Shine A Light fundraising page for the event, he said, ‘I've created this page because I want to make a difference.

‘I'm inspired by the work of Focus Ireland and wanted to support them by raising money as part of my participation in Shine a Light Night 2018 in the Community.’

You find out more information and donate to Barry’s page here.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Dublin

Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
