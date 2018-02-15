Dublin

Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend

Bow down, bitches

If Queen Bey is your idol - or if you're more of a Lady Gaga lover - you're gonna need to head over to MVP next Sunday night.

The Clanbrassil Street venue is hosting a Beyoncé vs Gaga event on February 25, and it looks absolutely deadly. 

They'll be playing all the top tunes by each artist, and the audience is encouraged, nay obliged to sing along. 

"For this choir, you don't need to practice," reads the Facebook event page.

"You don't need to know the words. Heck, you don't even need to be able to sing. 

"This is about caterwauling along to your favourite Gaga and Beyoncé songs in the company of friends and strangers."

Tickets are €9 online or a tenner on the door, and 20% of the proceeds go towards a deserving charity called Solas Project

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

