Lifestyle

Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London

Ideal for a round-day shopping trip or a weekend away.

Flybe

Flybe has announced a massive seat sale on flights from Dublin Airport to London Southend.

One way flights start from just under €20 and this is the perfect opportunity to take that one-day shopping trip or go for a random weekend away in one of the world's most busiest cities. 

The sale has just started and closes on February 20 and it is valid for flights until May 20.

This is a new but welcomed service from Flybe and in order to avail of the seat sale - where you can get flights to London for up to €20 one way - you need to enter the code SENFLY20% when booking on their website

This code helps you get a massive 20% off on flights.

Senfly20

Happy booking, folks.

READ NEXT: Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
WB Yeats's Former Home On Merrion Square Is Up For Sale And It's A Real Beaut
WB Yeats's Former Home On Merrion Square Is Up For Sale And It's A Real Beaut
Late Late Issue Official Statement Following THAT Moment On Valentine's Special
Late Late Issue Official Statement Following THAT Moment On Valentine's Special
WATCH: Little Dublin Boy Personally Delivering Flowers To His Valentine Will Warm Your Heart
WATCH: Little Dublin Boy Personally Delivering Flowers To His Valentine Will Warm Your Heart
A Dublin 8 Gaff From RTE's 'Home Of The Year' Is Up For Sale And It's Seriously Stylish
A Dublin 8 Gaff From RTE's 'Home Of The Year' Is Up For Sale And It's Seriously Stylish
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Away FREE Desserts On Valentine's Day
These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Away FREE Desserts On Valentine's Day
Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
This Must Be The Most Unique Way To Propose To Someone In Dublin
This Must Be The Most Unique Way To Propose To Someone In Dublin
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Lifestyle

Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
News

Dublin Cinema Closed For One Day After Sudden Death Of A Man
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
Dublin

Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital
Lifestyle

Ireland's Leading Bridal Store Announces Huge 'One Day Only Sale' In Capital

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin