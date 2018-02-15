Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London

Flybe has announced a massive seat sale on flights from Dublin Airport to London Southend.

One way flights start from just under €20 and this is the perfect opportunity to take that one-day shopping trip or go for a random weekend away in one of the world's most busiest cities.

The sale has just started and closes on February 20 and it is valid for flights until May 20.

This is a new but welcomed service from Flybe and in order to avail of the seat sale - where you can get flights to London for up to €20 one way - you need to enter the code SENFLY20% when booking on their website.

This code helps you get a massive 20% off on flights.

Happy booking, folks.

READ NEXT: Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin