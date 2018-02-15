Screen Shot 2018 02 15 At 12 32 24
Recipes

Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin

Delish

Want some of the tastiest pancakes in Dublin? Grind coffee house in Howth is where you should be heading if pancakes are the fix you need.

The café was opened in September 2015 by two personal trainers (they have their own gym in Coolock) who have a penchant for delicious eats that don't make you feel rubbish afterwards.

Some other gems for pancake lovers...

The 10 Very Best Places To Curb Your Pancake Fix In Dublin Today

6 Places To Get Your Fix On Pancake Tuesday In Dublin

Weekend pancakes for the ladies

Check our Aoife's Bannatastic Pancakes...

Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

Comments

Recipes

Read More in Recipes
Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin
Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin
7 Quick And Simple Brunch Recipes For The Perfect Sunday Afternoon
7 Quick And Simple Brunch Recipes For The Perfect Sunday Afternoon
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
7 EGG-cellent Recipes For A Dreary Sunday Morning
7 EGG-cellent Recipes For A Dreary Sunday Morning
This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
This Chinese In Tallaght Is Officially The Best Takeaway In Ireland
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
These Twisty Fries Are Going To Be Your New Favourite Side Dish
These Twisty Fries Are Going To Be Your New Favourite Side Dish
You Need To Give This Churro Recipe A Whirl This Weekend
You Need To Give This Churro Recipe A Whirl This Weekend
This Gooey Raspberry Cake Is The Dreamy Dessert You Deserve
This Gooey Raspberry Cake Is The Dreamy Dessert You Deserve
You Need To Make This Deliciously Bold Chilli Dog Tonight
You Need To Make This Deliciously Bold Chilli Dog Tonight
9 Poached Egg Recipes That Are Perfect For A Lazy Sunday Morning
9 Poached Egg Recipes That Are Perfect For A Lazy Sunday Morning
WATCH: This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg
WATCH: This 16-Second Video Shows You How To Make The Perfect Poached Egg

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin