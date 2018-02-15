Amazing Protein Pancakes In Howth Dublin

Want some of the tastiest pancakes in Dublin? Grind coffee house in Howth is where you should be heading if pancakes are the fix you need.

The café was opened in September 2015 by two personal trainers (they have their own gym in Coolock) who have a penchant for delicious eats that don't make you feel rubbish afterwards.

