Bob Marley Has Joined Phil Lynott In This Class New Dublin Mural Unveiled Today

Bohemian FC has today unveiled a mural in honour of legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley. 

Designed and painted by local artist Niall O’Lochlainn, the impressive artwork takes pride of place alongside an image of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott which was painted by the same artist and unveiled in April 2017. The Philo image was originally designed by late Bohemians fan Colin McGinley.

The tributes to the music icons can be found outside The Gypsies' Dalymount Park home in Phibsboro. The pieces commemorate famous gigs performed by the duo at the stadium with Marley taking to the stage in 1980, just a year before he passed away from skin cancer. This followed a show by hometown boys Thin Lizzy in 1977.

Fans will get an early opportunity to check out the new Marley piece when Bohs host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in their opening game of the 2018 League Of Ireland season on Friday. 

James Fenton

Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
