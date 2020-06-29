Close

Bohs release gin made with 'botanicals from Dalymount and Royal Canal'

By James Fenton

June 29, 2020 at 3:36pm

Bohemian FC are branching out into the drinks world with the release of the Premier Division club's Dalymount Gin.

Named after Dalymount Park, the Phibsboro venue where Bohs play their home games, Dalymount Gin is priced at €50 for a 700ml bottle.

The product is hand-made in Wicklow and is described as 'a juniper forward dry gin with beautiful notes of elderflower, dandelion and nettle foraged from Dalymount and all along the banks of the Royal Canal.'

The club has teamed up with DrinkStore in Stoneybatter who have allowed Bohs to use their online system to sell the new gin.

All proceeds from sales of Dalymount Gin (less fixed costs) will go towards Bohemian FC. The limited edition gin is available to purchase now via this link.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

 

