Dublin City Is Getting A New Café-Bakery-Pizza Place And It's Going To Be Packed Out The Door

It's going to become "one of Ireland’s most beloved bakeries and cafes" combined.

Man, don't even talk to us about cakes, bread and sweet stuff. We're trying to go off the lot to achieve that dream summer bod.

And then, just when you're doing great and the diet is going swimmingly, something like this pops up in the middle of town.

Bread Nation is on its way, folks and it's not only going to be the new kid in school but it's going to be one of those popular ones too that you're either friends with or envy.

Everyone loves bread and if you tell me they don't just revert your mind back to Storm Emma and The Beast when everyone went bread-bananas.

So, Eoin Cluskey, the man behind 'Bread Nation' on Pearse Street should have no worries at all.



He told The Irish Times that the bakery is going "back to basics" and that his business hopes “to create one of Ireland’s most beloved bakeries and cafes offering outstanding food delivered with signature warmth and hospitality."

And once 5pm comes around, they'll starting selling pizzas too.

Yummy.

We can't wait to sample the coffee, and the cakes, and the bread and the pizzas...

We have no self-control.

Bread Nation on Pearse Street is scheduled to open for business in July 2018.

