BREAKING: Dublin to move to Level Three lockdown from midnight tonight

Government has just delivered the news that many locals were already expecting, confirming that Dublin will be moved to Level Three on the Living with Covid scheme.

Detailing what exactly that entails for both business owners and the general public, members of government - including An Taoiseach Micheál Martin - addressed the nation in a press conference from government buildings this evening.

The decision follows advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which recommended that Dublin be moved to a Level Three rating in light of worrying figures in the capital. Explaining that tighter restrictions will be introduced, effective as of midnight tonight, new measures include stricter rules on house visits, indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants and pubs that serve food.

Below is an outline of the new measures facing Dubliners as part of Level Three:

People should only allow visitors from one other household into their homes (maximum of six people). No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

People should not leave the county unless for work, education or other essential purposes. Similarly, people outside of Dublin are advised not to travel into the county.

Maximum of 25 guests allowed at weddings - this will come into effect from Monday with weddings due to take place this weekend allowed to go ahead in accordance with Level Two guidelines.

No indoor gatherings. Maximum of 15 people at organised outdoor events - no dance/exercise classes and no matches allowed.

Religious services online only and a maximum of 25 allowed at funerals. Communions due to take place this weekend will be cancelled.

Museums/theatres/art/cultural centres closed.

More restrictions for bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants including a ban on indoor dining - venues can remain open for takeaway services/outdoor dining.

Hotel services are limited to residents.

Gyms open for individual use only, no classes permitted.

Retail and beauty services to remain open.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin statement on additional Covid-19 restrictions | Live updates: https://t.co/3Deurw1a3K https://t.co/u5WtNk5mJ1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 18, 2020

The restrictions, which come into effect from midnight tonight, will be in place for three weeks with government to revisit the situation again closer to the time. The rest of the country currently remains at Level Two on the government's new roadmap.

