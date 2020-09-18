Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

BREAKING: Dublin to move to Level Three lockdown from midnight tonight

By Sarah Finnan

September 18, 2020 at 6:12pm

Share:

Government has just delivered the news that many locals were already expecting, confirming that Dublin will be moved to Level Three on the Living with Covid scheme.

Detailing what exactly that entails for both business owners and the general public, members of government - including An Taoiseach Micheál Martin - addressed the nation in a press conference from government buildings this evening.

The decision follows advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which recommended that Dublin be moved to a Level Three rating in light of worrying figures in the capital. Explaining that tighter restrictions will be introduced, effective as of midnight tonight, new measures include stricter rules on house visits, indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants and pubs that serve food.

Below is an outline of the new measures facing Dubliners as part of Level Three:

  • People should only allow visitors from one other household into their homes (maximum of six people). No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.
  • People should not leave the county unless for work, education or other essential purposes. Similarly, people outside of Dublin are advised not to travel into the county.
  • Maximum of 25 guests allowed at weddings - this will come into effect from Monday with weddings due to take place this weekend allowed to go ahead in accordance with Level Two guidelines.
  • No indoor gatherings. Maximum of 15 people at organised outdoor events - no dance/exercise classes and no matches allowed.
  • Religious services online only and a maximum of 25 allowed at funerals. Communions due to take place this weekend will be cancelled.
  • Museums/theatres/art/cultural centres closed.
  • More restrictions for bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants including a ban on indoor dining - venues can remain open for takeaway services/outdoor dining.
  • Hotel services are limited to residents.
  • Gyms open for individual use only, no classes permitted.
  • Retail and beauty services to remain open.

The restrictions, which come into effect from midnight tonight, will be in place for three weeks with government to revisit the situation again closer to the time.  The rest of the country currently remains at Level Two on the government's new roadmap.

More to follow.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council issues update on Strand Road cycle route trial

Share:

Latest articles

Waste Not, want not-  This Dun Laoghaire café is hosting a zero-waste sustainability class

'Whatever happens later happens' - Local restaurant trying to put 'best foot forward'

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

We chat with DJ Marty Guilfoyle who gives us a bangin' playlist of his sounds of the Summer

You may also love

Waste Not, want not-  This Dun Laoghaire café is hosting a zero-waste sustainability class

'Whatever happens later happens' - Local restaurant trying to put 'best foot forward'

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

Little Mix to play huge Dublin gig next year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.