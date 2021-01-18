Bród amongst guests of honour for Major Biden's 'indoguration'

Michael D Higgins' dog Bród was one of many to tune in and watch Joe Biden's pooch Major celebrated at a special 'indoguration' over the weekend.

All eyes will be on the US Capitol once again this week, this time to see new Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

Not due to officially take his seat in office until Wednesday, January 20th, Biden is undoubtedly busy getting things together for the big move... as is his dog Major who was the guest of honour at a special 'indoguration' yesterday.

A virtual event held by the Delaware Humane Association, over 10,000 people logged on to celebrate Major's upcoming move to the White House. The first rescue dog to take up residence in the iconic building, he was adopted by Biden in March of 2018.

Sharing a snap of dog and master before the big event, Joe's granddaughter Naomi tweeted a photo of the two, writing: "Ready for #Indoguration".

Going down a treat with pet lovers, the Embassy of Ireland USA responded with a photo of our own president and his pooch - claiming that Bród would be tuning in for the ceremony from Dublin.

Bród will be watching from Dublin... https://t.co/Xte3V1t2I3 pic.twitter.com/jr1mjOsLyR — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) January 18, 2021

The smiliest pup you ever did see. No doubt Bród and Major will be the best of pals.

Header image via Twitter/Embassy of Ireland USA

