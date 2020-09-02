Calls have been made for an E-Scooter rental scheme in Dublin

A Fianna Fáil TD has called for the introduction of an electric scooter rental scheme in Dublin.

John Lahart has suggested that now would be the ideal time for the introduction of an E-Scooter scheme, saying that "people are being advised to avoid public transport where possible, so why not give serious consideration to introducing an alternative method of transport?"

The use of E-Scooters has increased around Dublin in recent years and the scheme Mr. Lahart is proposing would be similar to the successful Dublin Bikes system which was launched in 2009. He added that "we see more and more people starting to use them as a means of getting to and from work. Given the current health and safety measures in place across the country, we really need to seriously examine a more permanent introduction to the use of electric scooters in the city."

Scooter-sharing systems are already in place in a number of European cities, including Paris, Berlin, London, Rome, Madrid, and Athens.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

