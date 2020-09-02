Calling all Stephens and Sophies - You can get a free pizza in Dublin this week

Stephen, Ste, Steo, Steve. Whatever their preference, one thing is for sure - you're never too far from a Stephen when you're wandering around Dublin.

If you've got a Stephen in your group (and who doesn't?), now might be the time to tell them they're entitled to some free grub at The Back Page this week. The Phibsboro venue has selected the name for its weekly free pizza giveaway and Stephens aren't the only ones whose eyes will light up at this week's offer.

The name Sophie has also been chosen so if you have any in your phone book, you know what to do. Also, if you happen to know Sophies Turner, Ellis-Bextor or Dahl, why not give them a shout?

The offer of free pizza for Stephen or Sophie is valid until Friday and anyone looking to avail must have ID with them. The Back Page pizza menu can be found here. Go forth and munch, Ste and Soph.

(header image: The Back Page)

READ NEXT: Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business