Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business

A mere two-minute walk from the Ha'penny Bridge, Temple Bar Restaurant The Shack has been around for a quarter of a century - a long time by anyone's standards.

An exceedingly difficult time for restaurants, recent months have taken their toll on business and the future isn't looking so bright anymore for one Temple Bar restaurant. Confirming that he has made the difficult decision to close after 25 years in business, owner David Ellis shared the news in a letter addressed to friends and colleagues.

Posted to Twitter, the letter reads:

'With a broken heart and deep regret, I have to let you know that my wonderful restaurant of 25 years has not survived the turbulence of COVID19.'

Saying that the closure is hopefully only temporary, Ellis went on to add that trading has become 'impractical' and staying open is financially impossible.

'From the depths of despair, I want to thank my staff most of whom have been with me for over 20 years, they really wanted the restaurant to remain open.'

Thanking customers, suppliers and anyone who visited the Shack over the course of its lifetime, Ellis ended the letter on a slightly more hopeful note writing:

'Maybe one day in the not so distant future COVID19 will be a part of history and The Shack Restaurant may be able to open once more.'

I don't have any other words. Thank You to all concerned. pic.twitter.com/ZcNHVoEQt3 — Shack Restaurant (@ShackRestaurant) August 31, 2020

Fellow restaurateurs have commiserated with the team in the comments with both those at 57 The Headline and Hugo's offering up their condolences.

Header image via Facebook/The Shack Restaurant