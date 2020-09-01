Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business

By Sarah Finnan

September 1, 2020 at 5:03pm

Share:

A mere two-minute walk from the Ha'penny Bridge, Temple Bar Restaurant The Shack has been around for a quarter of a century - a long time by anyone's standards.

An exceedingly difficult time for restaurants, recent months have taken their toll on business and the future isn't looking so bright anymore for one Temple Bar restaurant. Confirming that he has made the difficult decision to close after 25 years in business, owner David Ellis shared the news in a letter addressed to friends and colleagues.

Posted to Twitter, the letter reads:

'With a broken heart and deep regret, I have to let you know that my wonderful restaurant of 25 years has not survived the turbulence of COVID19.'

Saying that the closure is hopefully only temporary, Ellis went on to add that trading has become 'impractical' and staying open is financially impossible.

'From the depths of despair, I want to thank my staff most of whom have been with me for over 20 years, they really wanted the restaurant to remain open.'

Thanking customers, suppliers and anyone who visited the Shack over the course of its lifetime, Ellis ended the letter on a slightly more hopeful note writing:

'Maybe one day in the not so distant future COVID19 will be a part of history and The Shack Restaurant may be able to open once more.'

Fellow restaurateurs have commiserated with the team in the comments with both those at 57 The Headline and Hugo's offering up their condolences.

Header image via Facebook/The Shack Restaurant

READ NEXT: Slattery’s confirms new reopening having closed due to confirmed Covid-19 case

Share:

Latest articles

Slattery's confirms new reopening having closed due to confirmed Covid-19 case

New Phil Lynott mural in his hometown

Dublin pub announces temporary closure due to positive Covid-19 case

'The show must go on' - Dublin café on 'horrible break-in' over the weekend

You may also love

Slattery's confirms new reopening having closed due to confirmed Covid-19 case

New Phil Lynott mural in his hometown

'The show must go on' - Dublin café on 'horrible break-in' over the weekend

Plans are in place for a new DART station in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.