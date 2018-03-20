Dublin

Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams

It's being described as a 'crisis situation'...

Screen Shot 2018 03 20 At 11 10 05

Green Party Deputy Leader Catherine Martin has called on the Government to sanction alternative transport to counter the issue of overcrowded Luas trams, The Irish Times reports. 

New, longer trams were taken off the Luas lines last week after being introduced in February due to the discovery of a fault in the system and now Ms. Martin has called on the National Transport Authority to provide buses for passengers who are unable to board. 

There have been particular problems on the Green Line between Ballaly and Ranelagh and there are now "crisis situtations" at rush hour, according to Ms. Martin. 

She said:

“The situation for commuters is going from bad to worse. The latest announcement will aggravate and compound commuters’ frustration, anger and safety concerns. I have been inundated with complaints received from constituents who are exasperated with the current quality and reliability of the Luas service.

“At this stage there are also grave safety concerns for commuters both on the platforms and on crammed trams. Accessibility for wheelchair users and parents with buggies is next to impossible.

“The Minister for Transport has referred to these issues as teething problems, but it is now over three months since the cross-city Luas was launched, and these problems are getting worse day by day.

"Buses should be provided for commuters where trams are consistently delayed or too full until the problems in respect of this service, once celebrated for its reliability and quality, are resolved.”

READ NEXT: Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued
Here's All You Need To Know About The Irish Rugby Homecoming In Dublin Today
Here's All You Need To Know About The Irish Rugby Homecoming In Dublin Today
PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
PIC: White Moose Café Introduce "Corkage" Fee For Breastfeeding
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
This Picture Captures The Mayhem In Dublin For This Year's Parade
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin

Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
Feature

14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
Feature

9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin

'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin