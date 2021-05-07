Capel Street pedestrianisation - DCC opens public consultation with eight changes proposed

Dublin City Council has opened the public consultation process for the pedestrianisation of Capel Street with eight major changes proposed.

Many parts of Dublin will be pedestrianised this summer in order to facilitate outdoor dining and Dublin City Council are now seeking public input on how best to do so on Capel Street.

A statement issued today says: 'Dublin City Council would like to announce a period of public consultation on its plan to increase pedestrian space on Capel St in order to enable hospitality businesses on the street to reopen with outdoor dining. If approved, the plan would provide for 1300m2 of additional public space. The plan is part of the wider programme being led by the Office of City Recovery.'

The eight proposed changes to Capel Street are as follows:

The area of Capel St. between Ryders Row and Parnell St. will be traffic-free on a 24/7 basis.

Removal of all on-street parking between Ormond Quay and Mary St. and introduction of temporary buildouts.

Removal of a certain amount of parking spaces between Mary St. and Little Britain St. and introduction of temporary buildouts.

Relocation of loading bays to better align with non-hospitality businesses.

Relocation of disabled parking spaces to other areas in the immediate vicinity but no reduction in number.

Introduction of temporary buildouts between Marys Abbey and Strand St. on the West side of Capel St.

Introduction of temporary buildouts on Strand St.

Introduction of temporary buildouts between Strand St. and Ormond Quay on the West side of Capel St

The public consultation period begins today and will close on May 14. You can have your say via this link.

