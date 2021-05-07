Capel Street pedestrianisation - DCC opens public consultation with eight changes proposed

By James Fenton

May 7, 2021 at 1:57pm

Share:
Capel Street pedestrianisation - DCC opens public consultation with eight changes proposed

Dublin City Council has opened the public consultation process for the pedestrianisation of Capel Street with eight major changes proposed.

Many parts of Dublin will be pedestrianised this summer in order to facilitate outdoor dining and Dublin City Council are now seeking public input on how best to do so on Capel Street.

A statement issued today says: 'Dublin City Council would like to announce a period of public consultation on its plan to increase pedestrian space on Capel St in order to enable hospitality businesses on the street to reopen with outdoor dining. If approved, the plan would provide for 1300mof additional public space. The plan is part of the wider programme being led by the Office of City Recovery.'

The eight proposed changes to Capel Street are as follows:

  • The area of Capel St. between Ryders Row and Parnell St. will be traffic-free on a 24/7 basis.
  • Removal of all on-street parking between Ormond Quay and Mary St. and introduction of temporary buildouts.
  • Removal of a certain amount of parking spaces between Mary St. and Little Britain St. and introduction of temporary buildouts.
  • Relocation of loading bays to better align with non-hospitality businesses.
  • Relocation of disabled parking spaces to other areas in the immediate vicinity but no reduction in number.
  • Introduction of temporary buildouts between Marys Abbey and Strand St. on the West side of Capel St.
  • Introduction of temporary buildouts on Strand St.
  • Introduction of temporary buildouts between Strand St. and Ormond Quay on the West side of Capel St

The public consultation period begins today and will close on May 14. You can have your say via this link.

 READ NEXT: Arnotts and Brown Thomas announce dates for appointment shopping ahead of full reopening

Share:

Latest articles

Dermot Kennedy gives update on his St. Anne's Park and Malahide Castle gigs

Arnotts and Brown Thomas announce dates for appointment shopping ahead of full reopening

10 things we miss about going to the cinema

The definitive live list of all the Dublin pubs and restaurants that are taking bookings for June

You may also love

'Watch this space' - DCC hints at pedestrianisation of busy northside street

Plan in place to seat 3,000 outdoor diners in Temple Bar from June

The dates for the trial pedestrisation of Merrion Row have been confirmed

Work begins on city centre pedestrianisation ahead of hospitality reopening

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.