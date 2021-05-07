Arnotts and Brown Thomas announce dates for appointment shopping ahead of full reopening

By James Fenton

May 7, 2021 at 9:48am

Arnotts and Brown Thomas announce dates for appointment shopping ahead of full reopening

Both Arnotts and Brown Thomas have confirmed that they will reopen for appointment-only shopping on May 10 ahead of a full reopening on May 17.

Under Government guidelines, 'click and collect, in-store by appointment only, and outdoor retail can recommence from 10 May'. The two Dublin department stores have each put notes on their websites stating that shoppers can make appointments to visit from this date.

Both stores have asked customers to 'please note your booking is for a visit of 50 minutes maximum in line with Government guidelines. We kindly ask that for each time slot allocated, only one customer attends. For additional attendees please book a separate time slot. Based on demand, you may have to join a virtual queue for luxury boutiques.'

You can book you appointment for Arnotts here and for Brown Thomas here.

From May 17, a full reopening of non-essential retail will take place.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

