Search icon

Dublin

08th Apr 2025

Carhartt Has Opened in Dublin

Shamim de Brún

Carhartt Work In Progress (WIP) has officially opened its doors in Dublin.

This marks a significant milestone for the city’s fashion landscape. Located at 20 Exchequer Street, Dublin, D02 Y295, the store operates Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. The store’s design is the brainchild of architect Andrea Caputo and Carhartt WIP’s creative director, Salomée Faeh, blending the brand’s industrial heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

Originally established in Detroit in 1889 as a workwear brand, Carhartt has undergone a remarkable transformation over the decades. The introduction of Carhartt WIP in the 1990s tailored the brand’s rugged appeal to the European market, infusing it with a streetwear sensibility that has resonated deeply with Millennials and Gen Z. This evolution has been particularly evident in Ireland, where the brand’s beanies and jackets have become ubiquitous among the youth, symbolising a fusion of durability and urban style. ​

The Dublin store’s opening is a testament to Carhartt WIP’s growing influence and the city’s burgeoning fashion scene. Despite facing challenges, including navigating regulations associated with establishing a retail space in a listed building, the brand’s commitment to providing a unique shopping experience has come to fruition. ​

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Joyce’s ‘The Dead’ House Gets Green Light for Apartment Conversion Despite Public Backlash

Joyce’s ‘The Dead’ House Gets Green Light for Apartment Conversion Despite Public Backlash

By Shamim de Brún

The magic of Dublin is in the memories we make here

dublin city

The magic of Dublin is in the memories we make here

By Tiernan Allen

Soup Deserves More Than Bread

Soup Deserves More Than Bread

By Shamim de Brún

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

11 Dublin Steakhouses Worth the Hype

Dublin

11 Dublin Steakhouses Worth the Hype

By Lovin' Media

Where to see Sheela-na-Gig in Dublin

Where to see Sheela-na-Gig in Dublin

By Shamim de Brún

Kal Penn Keeps a Coppers Gold Card in his Wallet “at all times”

Kal Penn Keeps a Coppers Gold Card in his Wallet “at all times”

By Shamim de Brún

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

Dublin

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

By Shamim de Brún

There’s a GoFundMe for the Lido proposal for George’s Dock

There’s a GoFundMe for the Lido proposal for George’s Dock

By Shamim de Brún

8 of Dublin’s Best Old School Bakeries 

8 of Dublin’s Best Old School Bakeries 

By Shamim de Brún

15 of the best Dublin beer gardens

15 of the best Dublin beer gardens

By lovindublin

9 Gorge Spots in Dublin to Visit During Cherry Blossom Season

cherry blossoms in dublin

9 Gorge Spots in Dublin to Visit During Cherry Blossom Season

By Shamim de Brún

22 of the Best Cafés for a Sunny Morning in Dublin

best

22 of the Best Cafés for a Sunny Morning in Dublin

By Shamim de Brún

15 outdoor activities to try in Dublin while the sun’s still shining

what's on

15 outdoor activities to try in Dublin while the sun’s still shining

By Lovin' Media

12 of the Best Vintage Shops in Dublin

12 of the Best Vintage Shops in Dublin

By Lovin' Media

11 Dublin Steakhouses Worth the Hype

Dublin

11 Dublin Steakhouses Worth the Hype

By Lovin' Media

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Where to see Sheela-na-Gig in Dublin

Where to see Sheela-na-Gig in Dublin

By Shamim de Brún

A serious way to recover after the Dublin City Half Marathon

cold plunge

A serious way to recover after the Dublin City Half Marathon

By Tiernan Allen

22 things you can’t leave Dublin without doing, as recommended by Dubliners

22 things you can’t leave Dublin without doing, as recommended by Dubliners

By Fiona Frawley

Kal Penn Keeps a Coppers Gold Card in his Wallet “at all times”

Kal Penn Keeps a Coppers Gold Card in his Wallet “at all times”

By Shamim de Brún

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

Dublin

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

By Shamim de Brún

The 23 best places to dance the night away in Dublin

The 23 best places to dance the night away in Dublin

By lovindublin

Load more stories