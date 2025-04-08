Carhartt Has Opened in Dublin

Carhartt Work In Progress (WIP) has officially opened its doors in Dublin.

This marks a significant milestone for the city’s fashion landscape. Located at 20 Exchequer Street, Dublin, D02 Y295, the store operates Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. The store’s design is the brainchild of architect Andrea Caputo and Carhartt WIP’s creative director, Salomée Faeh, blending the brand’s industrial heritage with contemporary aesthetics.

Originally established in Detroit in 1889 as a workwear brand, Carhartt has undergone a remarkable transformation over the decades. The introduction of Carhartt WIP in the 1990s tailored the brand’s rugged appeal to the European market, infusing it with a streetwear sensibility that has resonated deeply with Millennials and Gen Z. This evolution has been particularly evident in Ireland, where the brand’s beanies and jackets have become ubiquitous among the youth, symbolising a fusion of durability and urban style. ​

The Dublin store’s opening is a testament to Carhartt WIP’s growing influence and the city’s burgeoning fashion scene. Despite facing challenges, including navigating regulations associated with establishing a retail space in a listed building, the brand’s commitment to providing a unique shopping experience has come to fruition. ​