Permanent Changes To Be Made To The Following Dublin Bus Routes

In total, 17 routes will be affected.

Dublin Bus has announced on their website that a number of Dublin Bus routes will be diverted away from College Green.

The new routes are being constructed to "improve journey time for customers" as well as providing "more effective movement of public transport services through the College Green area."

Minor route changes will occur to the following routes but bus stops along these routes will not be affected:

25

25a

25b

25d

37

39

39a

70

You can find more information about these route changes here.

As well as this, the following Xpresso services will no longer operate through College Green:

25x

27x

32x

33x

39x

41x

51x

66x

67x

You can also find more information about these route changes here.

Dublin Bus says it "will continue to work with the NTA and DCC to monitor the impact of these changes."



