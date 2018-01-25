This Dublin Pub WILL NOT Open On Good Friday Despite Ban Being Lifted

The Good Friday Alcohol Ban has been removed but this pub is staying put.

In case you missed it, the Dáil passed legislation on Thursday which sees the 90-year alcohol ban on Good Friday finally lifted.

It now goes to Michael D. Higgins and should be signed into law before Good Friday which falls on March 30th this year.

Everyone thought that would be that. The ban removal would mean that it would be a normal day for pubs and that they would be open for service just like Holy Thursday or Easter Sunday.

Wrong.

This Dublin pub on the northside of the capital is going to keep its doors closed on Good Friday and it could well be the first of many pubs to come to this decision.



NuBar in DCU came out on Facebook to say that the new piece of legislation would not affect their yearly Good Friday plans.

&amp;amp;lt;span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;



If the post isn't appearing for you in the article, you can also find it here.

It reads: "So news in, the sale of alcohol is ok on GOOD FRIDAY . .

"Well here at NUBAR our staff are important and always enjoy Good Friday off so we wont be opening Good Friday our hard working staff will be taking a Friday off to spend at home and chill something they dont often get to do."

Will many more pubs follow in their footsteps? There's still a few months to find out.

READ NEXT: Gardaí Warn Public About Dublin Gang Equipped With Pipe Weapon Who Threatened And Stole From Local Man