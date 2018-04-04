One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big

Ever fancy owning your own shopping centre? Well, now you can and sure isn't only down the road and all.

How convenient.

Radio Station 98FM is reporting that Finglas retail and leisure centre, Charlestown Shopping Centre, has been put on the market and can be yours for the little price of just €35.5m.

We better get searching down the side of the couch and hopefully find, not coins, but notes and lots of them.

The centre - which was opened in 2007 - also had a NAMA funded extension added to the property in 2015.

This extension meant that a nine screen Odeon Cinema, Bowling Alley and Quasar were all added to the original building which is home to the likes of Heatons, Boots, Lifestyle Sports and GameStop to name but a few.

The best part of the sale? You buy the Shopping Centre for millions but you get a plot of land off the M50, ABSOLUTELY FREE.

Bargain.

Also, the land has permission to build almost 250 apartments so it would be a great addition to the purchase, if you have that sort of money.

Buying a Shopping Centre wouldn't be a good idea for us though, we'd forever be in the shops buying stuff we don't need.

