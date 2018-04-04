The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online

The George has released a statement following recent rumours that circulated online about Al Porter on Monday night.

It was being reported on Social Media that Porter was on stage at The George on Monday night making inappropriate jokes about "putting his hands down people's trousers".

Porter was axed from TV3's Blind Date, Today FM's daily radio show and the Olympia pantomime in late 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct on his behalf.

Class to hear Porter is currently on stage at @TheGeorgeBar making jokes about putting his hands down people's trousers. Continues to be a class act. — Davey Reilly (@DaveyReilly) April 2, 2018

However, the establishment has stated that those rumours are in fact false and that Porter was "not booked to perform" on the night.

Instead, he was there as an audience member and happened to be brought up on stage randomly as part of an act.

Statement from The George:



Contrary to erroneous reports on social media, Al Porter was not booked to perform in the bar last night and was in attendance as a regular customer. He appeared briefly on the stage after his name was picked randomly out of a hat in one of the 1/2 — The George (@TheGeorgeBar) April 3, 2018

2/2 games involving audience participation organised by the entertainment act that had been booked. Our focus continues to be on ensuring that all our guests enjoy a great night out when they visit The George. — The George (@TheGeorgeBar) April 3, 2018

In a statement released on Twitter, The George said that:

"Contrary to erroneous reports on social media, Al Porter was not booked to perform in the bar last night and was in attendance as a regular customer.

"He appeared briefly on the stage after his name was picked randomly out of a hat in one of the games involving audience participation organised by the entertainment act that had been booked.

"Our focus continues to be on ensuring that all our guests enjoy a great night out when they visit The George."

