Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues

The evenings are getting longer and the sun appears to be poking its head out after what felt like the longest winter of all time. What better way to welcome springtime to Dublin then by celebrating some of the finest street food the city has to offer? 

Hop House 13 lager is putting together a series of tantalising nights at three of Dublin's most loved venues featuring some of Ireland’s finest DJs, street artists and local food vendors under one roof and it all sounds pretty class.

A post shared by Wigwam (@wigwamdublin) on

What's it all about?

Where to start? Well, The Hop House will take place at The Bernard Shaw, Whelan's and Wigwam throughout April and May and each of the venues will play host to floor-filling beats curated by DJ collective Telephones, interactive art stations by Signs of Power, local street food from Hang Dai, The Big Blue Bus and the Brazilian Kitchen at Wigwam and much, much more (if all that wasn't already enough for you).

The event is described as 'an interactive experience with plenty of flavours, sights and sounds to be explored' so it's pretty much a party for all the senses. 

The Hop House will take place on Friday April 13 at The Bernard Shaw on Richmond Street South, Thursday April 26 at Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street and and Friday May 11 at Whelan’s on Wexford Street. Tickets cost just €12 and will get you a complimentary pint of Hop House 13 as well as street food eats to keep your tummy filled up for the whole night. 

Sounds pretty tempting, right? You can find out more information here

