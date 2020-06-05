Close

Yes cheese - Famous Anti Social toasties back on the menu this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

June 5, 2020 at 1:09pm

Hankering for a toastie? Anti Social has you covered.

Back by popular demand, new(ish) Dublin haunt Anti Social has expanded their menu offerings to include their famous toasties this weekend.

Not that you need telling I'm sure, but there are few things that compare to the warming comfort of a hearty cheese toastie. As versatile (have one for breakfast, lunch or dinner) as it is delicious, it's a mealtime staple when hunger hits and it certainly helps that they're fairly quick to whip up too.

Having the right ingredients is one thing, putting them together properly quite the other. I've tried to perfect the humble art of toastie making over the years and though I've definitely made some progress, mine can only be described as sub-par in comparison to the below masterpiece.

Beautiful, ain't it?

Revealing that they're adding toasties back to the menu, alls you got to do to get your hands on one is pre-order online and pop down to collect the goods between 12noon and 5pm. And to spice things up even more, the guys are also adding a few new "experimental flavours" to the mix.

Intriguing to say the least.

(Header image courtesy of @antisocial.dublin)

