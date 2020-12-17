Chemist Warehouse open their first European store in Dublin

Australia's biggest pharmacy retailer have over 460 stores in Australia, New Zealand, and China.

If you've ever visited Australia, then chances are you already know all about Chemist Warehouse.

If not, they are a discount pricing pharmaceutical and health products superstore, with hundreds of stores all over Australia, New Zealand, and China.

They have officially opened their first store in Europe, and it is right here in Dublin, creating 30 new jobs in the process.

A spokesperson for Chemist Warehouse commented:

“Ireland was always going to be a great fit for Chemist Warehouse, with similar demographics to Australia. We saw an opportunity to give the Irish customer affordable healthcare and leading brands at the best price. We didn’t anticipate arriving in Ireland just as a pandemic hit, however, now more than ever, consumers want the best value possible.

"We opened our doors a month ago and since then we have seen the Irish public really embrace Chemist Warehouse as a one-stop-shop for all their healthcare and beauty needs. We can’t wait to grow the number of stores in Ireland over the next couple of years and truly become the House of Wellness in Ireland.”

The new store has taken 5,000 sq. ft. of space in Westend Shopping Park in Blanchardstown, with deals for two more stores to open in Dublin in 2021, before rolling out across Ireland after that.

The deal was brokered by Savills, with Kevin Sweeney, Director at Savills Ireland saying the following on the opening:

“For a ground-breaking retailer such as Chemist Warehouse to choose Ireland as their first European market is genuinely exciting. It is a great boost to the entire retail market to see a new brand push ahead with store openings given the current conditions.

"We know how strongly this brand trades in Australia and how it is a proven attraction for all customers. We think Chemist Warehouse will soon be a household name with Irish consumers and we are delighted to be part of making that happen.”

Main image via Twitter/@SavillsIreland

