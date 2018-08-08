Ahhh - Christina Aguilera Is Heading To This Dublin Nightclub Tonight If Her Dancers Are Anything To Go By

We're going to start queuing up now.

Christina Aguilera sent her fans into an absolute frenzy earlier when she was snapped in these parts of Dublin acting all casual and what not.

Xtina was an idol, icon and dream crush of many Irish teenagers in the noughties and the thoughts of her being in the capital, just walking around like an ordinary Joe Soap, got everyone excited.

Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 8, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

And it even looks as though she could be heading for a night out on the raz in the capital.

Her dancing crew were in Dublin since Monday and thought it would be rude to refuse a night on the tiles, so they headed to Xico.

And, it looks like Xtina could be heading there tonight.

According to Goss.ie, an insider said that: "Christina’s dancers partied in Xico on Monday night, and the crew are headed back there tonight."

”Christina wasn’t there on Monday, but she’s expected to be there tonight.”

They couldn't confirm that Aguilera would be there 100% but if she's going to partying anywhere, it looks like she'll be following her dancers and heading here.

