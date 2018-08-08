Dublin

Ahhh - Christina Aguilera Is Heading To This Dublin Nightclub Tonight If Her Dancers Are Anything To Go By

We're going to start queuing up now.

Christina Aguilera Dublin Main

Christina Aguilera sent her fans into an absolute frenzy earlier when she was snapped in these parts of Dublin acting all casual and what not.

Xtina was an idol, icon and dream crush of many Irish teenagers in the noughties and the thoughts of her being in the capital, just walking around like an ordinary Joe Soap, got everyone excited.

Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

And it even looks as though she could be heading for a night out on the raz in the capital.

Her dancing crew were in Dublin since Monday and thought it would be rude to refuse a night on the tiles, so they headed to Xico.

And, it looks like Xtina could be heading there tonight.

According to Goss.ie, an insider said that: "Christina’s dancers partied in Xico on Monday night, and the crew are headed back there tonight."

”Christina wasn’t there on Monday, but she’s expected to be there tonight.”

They couldn't confirm that Aguilera would be there 100% but if she's going to partying anywhere, it looks like she'll be following her dancers and heading here.

READ NEXT: PICS: Christina Aguilera Has Just Been Spotted All Over Dublin

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Ahhh - Christina Aguilera Is Heading To This Dublin Nightclub Tonight If Her Dancers Are Anything To Go By
Ahhh - Christina Aguilera Is Heading To This Dublin Nightclub Tonight If Her Dancers Are Anything To Go By
This Is How Proposed BusConnects Network Affects Existing Dublin Bus Routes
This Is How Proposed BusConnects Network Affects Existing Dublin Bus Routes
PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed
PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed
Temporary Morgues Planned For Papal Visit Due To Age Profile Of Attendees
Temporary Morgues Planned For Papal Visit Due To Age Profile Of Attendees
A Flight Bound For Canada Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport This Morning
A Flight Bound For Canada Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport This Morning
PICS: These Graphs Showing All Dublin Rent Prices For July/August Is Actually Disgusting
PICS: These Graphs Showing All Dublin Rent Prices For July/August Is Actually Disgusting
PICS: This Dublin Chinese Rips Into People Who Leave Bad Facebook Reviews
PICS: This Dublin Chinese Rips Into People Who Leave Bad Facebook Reviews
Working Remotely? Here's Three Super Spots To Check Out In Dublin
Working Remotely? Here's Three Super Spots To Check Out In Dublin
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays
PIC: A Strange And Insulting RTÉ Poster Has Appeared On The Quays
Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
Major Controversy At Dublin Airport Following Discovery In Hand Luggage
VIDEO: This Dublin Shop Got A Massive Shoutout On The BBC
VIDEO: This Dublin Shop Got A Massive Shoutout On The BBC
The Big Grill Is Back This Month And We've Got The Lowdown On What To Expect
Sponsored

The Big Grill Is Back This Month And We've Got The Lowdown On What To Expect
This Is How Proposed BusConnects Network Affects Existing Dublin Bus Routes
Dublin

This Is How Proposed BusConnects Network Affects Existing Dublin Bus Routes
PICS: Christina Aguilera Has Just Been Spotted All Over Dublin
What's On

PICS: Christina Aguilera Has Just Been Spotted All Over Dublin
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
Feature

A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
What's On

There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group