PICS: Christina Aguilera Has Just Been Spotted All Over Dublin

We'd be telling you all a blatant lie if we said that we don't crave for the days when Christina Aguilera, Britney and Justin ruled the airwaves.

One of the famous members of the mickey mouse club in the mid 90s, Xtina rose to worldwide fame in 1999 with her major first hit single 'Genie In A Bottle'.

Since then, it has been up and up for the American singer who ditched her 'clean cut, good girl' image in the mid-noughties with the releases of 'Dirrty', 'Beautiful' and 'Ain't no other man'.

Well, Xtina is only in flippin' Dublin for the day and it has been rumoured that she is holding a very exclusive and private concert event in the capital.

Still in shock this happened tonight I’ve loved this woman since day 1 of her career & what she stands for she’s an icon & an inspiration more than she will ever know. @xtina thank you for talking & taken a pic with me tonight I love you ❤️#xtina #christinaaguilera #fighter pic.twitter.com/naoEZ03r5n — Jamie (@xxjamiebabyxx) August 8, 2018

The @xtina crew in rehearsal for a Dublin private concert. pic.twitter.com/XeHemc1oYW — Christina Aguilera Now (@caguileranow) August 8, 2018

@Xtina junto a un fan en Dublín, en donde se presentará para dar un concierto privado. pic.twitter.com/deEMYr7Rkr — Xtina Daily (@XtinaDailyNews) August 7, 2018

@Xtina esta tarde en Dublín, en donde se presentará para dar un concierto privado. pic.twitter.com/HMzIkrvgOh — Xtina Daily (@XtinaDailyNews) August 7, 2018

We are currently waiting on the 37-year-old's next step but we can only imagine there'll be absolute bedlam if information about the private concert turns public.

