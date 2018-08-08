What's On

PICS: Christina Aguilera Has Just Been Spotted All Over Dublin

There's even talks about a "private Dublin concert."

Christina Aguilera Dublin

We'd be telling you all a blatant lie if we said that we don't crave for the days when Christina Aguilera, Britney and Justin ruled the airwaves.

One of the famous members of the mickey mouse club in the mid 90s, Xtina rose to worldwide fame in 1999 with her major first hit single 'Genie In A Bottle'.

Since then, it has been up and up for the American singer who ditched her 'clean cut, good girl' image in the mid-noughties with the releases of 'Dirrty', 'Beautiful' and 'Ain't no other man'.

Well, Xtina is only in flippin' Dublin for the day and it has been rumoured that she is holding a very exclusive and private concert event in the capital.

We are currently waiting on the 37-year-old's next step but we can only imagine there'll be absolute bedlam if information about the private concert turns public.

