"Live Rats, Rodent Droppings And Foul Smells" Reasons For Closures In July

As reported last week, The Food Safety Authority of Ireland found that 13 food businesses all over Ireland had been served with food orders during the course of July.

Of the 13 closures, six of the businesses were in Dublin, four were in Cork and the rest were in Meath, Clare and Tipperary.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in July according to the FSAI include:

A live rat seen in the rear storage area;

a foul smell in the potato chipping room;

storage area not being properly pest-proofed;

rodent droppings on food shelf;

evidence of rodent activity in shop floor area;

no facilities, equipment, or chemicals provided for cleaning purposes;

staff toilet out of service for over a month;

lack of basic knowledge of food safety management;

evidence of an active mouse infestation;

a significant number of mouse droppings observed on shelving and baking equipment;

lack of allergen information;

the presence of many flies in the premises particularly in the raw meat and deli counter areas;

the kitchen and associated areas in a filthy condition; and no running hot water available at sinks.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI described the closures last month as alarming:

"The legal responsibility for producing food that is safe to eat rests firmly with food businesses.

"The inspections found that a number of food workers at these businesses did not have even a basic knowledge or training in food safety and hygiene, which is a legal requirement.

"There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices. Staff must be properly trained in food safety and hygiene and it is also imperative that an effective pest control system is in place.”

