News

A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night

Dublin Fire Brigade posted the picture online...

Screen Shot 2018 08 08 At 11 12 56

Children in the Tallaght area are waking up today to the news that a local playground was damaged deliberately last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade have posted a picture on Twitter of the fire burning at Sean Walsh Park in the area. They added that the fire caused damage to the ground and equipment.

If you have any information on how the fire was started, we're sure the Gardaí will appreciate you getting in touch.

READ NEXT: There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

dublin fire brigade Fire sean walsh park tallaght deliberate
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Gardaí Looking For Man Who "Exposed Himself" To People In Dublin Park This Morning
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Garda Who Filmed Journalist Dara Quigley Won't Face Prosecution
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Confirmed For The Pope's Visit
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
A Dublin House Party Got Scarily Out Of Hand On Thursday Morning
HSE Confirm Even More Dublin Cases In "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm Even More Dublin Cases In "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning
"Part Of Human Ear" Found In Dublin Flats This Morning
U2 Visitor Centre Faces Opposition From Locals
U2 Visitor Centre Faces Opposition From Locals
Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
News

Activists Have Taken Over A House In Dublin In Protest Of Housing Conditions
Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday
Food and Drink

Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday
Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday
Food and Drink

Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday
PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed
Food and Drink

PICS: This Hidden Terrace In The Heart Of Dublin City Is Your Secret Weapon When Town Is Packed

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
What's On

There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group