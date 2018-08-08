A Deliberate Fire Caused Damage To A Dublin Playground Last Night
Dublin Fire Brigade posted the picture online...
Children in the Tallaght area are waking up today to the news that a local playground was damaged deliberately last night.
Dublin Fire Brigade have posted a picture on Twitter of the fire burning at Sean Walsh Park in the area. They added that the fire caused damage to the ground and equipment.
On Monday night a crew from Tallaght Fire Station extinguished a fire set in the playground of Sean Walsh Park. The deliberate fire cause damage to the ground and equipment. pic.twitter.com/QV9AGwxmY1— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 8, 2018
If you have any information on how the fire was started, we're sure the Gardaí will appreciate you getting in touch.
READ NEXT: There Will Be Huge Outdoor Screenings Of Three Harry Potter Movies This Halloween
Comments