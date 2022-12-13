Christmas Eve 'Big Busk' to return to Dublin after three year hiatus

By Fiona Frawley

December 13, 2022 at 12:17pm

Your chances of catching a glimpse of Bono and pals this Christmas have just been upped significantly.

If your Christmas Eve traditions include a trip into town for a last minute bout of shopping and a festive pint or three, you might be interested to know this year's Yuletide jaunt will be soundtracked by the sound of frozen fingers strumming guitar strings and tapping away on tambourines.

The Christmas Eve Big Busk will make its return this year after a three year hiatus, giving Dubliners a chance to see some of the country's top musicians belting out the Christmas tunes in aid of the Simon Community.

Previous performers at the busk have included Bono, Glen Hansard, Hozier and Sinéad O'Connor.

The event has taken place on Christmas Eve in Dublin's city centre for the last decade, and is a key date in the Simon Community's fundraising calendar.

Speaking ahead of the busk, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Dublin Simon Community Aisling Harmey said: “We are asking the public to please give what they can, and to remember those who will not be at home this Christmas simply because they do not have a place to call home.

“We are delighted to be back in force with a full calendar of fundraising events after a three-year hiatus brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to returning to the streets of Dublin, singing and playing music in a way that has become synonymous with raising funds for people experiencing homelessness at Christmas.”

