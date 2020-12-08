Close

Christmas Eve busking won't take place this year due to DCC ban

By James Fenton

December 8, 2020 at 9:45am

The traditional city centre Christmas Eve busk won't be allowed to take place this year due to a ban issued by Dublin City Council.

DCC has banned buskers from performing on the streets of Dublin throughout December in order to adhere to public health guidelines. The Irish Times reports that a letter was issued to street performers on November 27 which said that "unfortunately due to public health reasons Dublin City Council cannot lift the temporary suspension of your street performers permit until further notice."

Busking in the city centre has long been part of the festive experience for Dubliners and traditionally on Christmas Eve, large crowds gather to listen to the the likes of Bono, Glen Hansard and Hozier perform in the Grafton Street area.

The Green Party's Donna Cooney has called for a compromise, such as a way in which artists' music can be played through speakers so "at least they have an audience and get their music out there." Expressing sympathy for those working in the arts sector throughout the pandemic, she added: "it’s very difficult to prove your income when you’re a street performer. For some people it’s their income and for others it’s a path for them. A lot of bands that are pretty successful now started on the streets."

Current Level 3 Covid-19 measures are expected to be reviewed in January.

