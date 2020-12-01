Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker

December has arrived and with it our appetite for all things Christmas. Knowing where to go when the hunger hits is key, and we've rounded up eight of the best Christmas sandwiches in Dublin for your eating pleasure.

Christmas sambos are things of beauty - anything sandwiched between two slices of bread usually is. Combining all the elements of your traditional festive dinner, they can be dressed up or down depending on a number of factors - including, but not limited to, sauce, bread choice and whether you opt for a packet of crips or not.

With Christmas still over three weeks away, it's unlikely you'll be whipping up your own homemade version anytime soon but fret not, these Dublin spots have you covered.

Here are eight places you can get Christmas sandwiches in Dublin.

Urbanity

Urbanity is a must if sambos are your buzz. They've set their chefs the challenge of creating the ultimate Christmas sandwich and it would be a real shame to put all that hard graft to waste, now wouldn't it? Running over the course of three weeks, so far entries have included the following:

Which one will win? Well, that's up to you.

Daddy's

Not your average, run of the mill Christmas sandwich, Daddy's trialled a black pudding and Brussels sprouts version a couple of weeks ago. A special that changes by the week, it's not always on the menu, but definitely worth keeping an eye on this place for what they come up with next.

Hush

Layers of turkey, baked ham, heaps of herby stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry sauce on sourdough.

Keeping this one hush hush (get it???) would be criminal.

Griolladh

Taking all the best bits and cramming them between two slices of tartine sourdough, Griolladh's offering has been dubbed 'The Crambo'.

Served with a festive cranberry fetanaise dip (feta, burnt lemon, garlic, cranberry, mayo).

Token

Monica Gellar may have made the Moist Maker famous, but Token is taking credit for the roast dinner burrito (check out this Limerick spot if Christmas dinner pizza is next on your try list).

To put it simply, this is "the food equivalent of being wrapped in two duvets". Pure comfort food.

Tiller + Grain

A variation on the classic, the Tiller + Grain special comprises roast chicken, homemade stuffing and mayo. As well as spiced braised red cabbage and slow-cooked ham hock. According to them - to eat is to feel like Christmas.

Who are we to argue?

Meltdown

Think of toasted sandwiches in Dublin and you think of Meltdown and their season special is always a winner.

Back for another year, their Christmas sandwich includes turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, bacon, mayo and two types of cheese. Un-brie-lievable.

The Bankers Bar

One of the first Dublin spots to reintroduce their Christmas sandwich to the menu, The Bankers decided to bypass Halloween altogether this year. All festive proceedings overlooked by their resident Elf on the Shelf, of course.

We have bypassed Halloween altogether and gone straight to Xmas mode. Our famous Xmas sandwich ready for takeaway and the lights are up. #Christmas @DublinTown @LVADublinPubs #supportyourlocal #supportsmallbusiness pic.twitter.com/IVrmjSv1V2 — TheBankers (@thebankersbar) October 30, 2020

Where's first on your festive sambo stop off? Let us know if there are any others to add to our Christmas sandwiches in Dublin list.

Header image via Instagram/Meltdown/Hush

READ NEXT: 16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter